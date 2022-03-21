Brayden Shaw and Lamine Sherif leave AFC Telford United ahead of non-league transfer deadline

Brayden Shaw being tackled by Southport defender (Kieran Griffin)

Paul Carden has brought in a number of players in recent months as he looks to steer the Bucks clear of National League North danger.

Two of those players were Shaw and Sherif - however the midfielders have now left the club having played just a handful of games between them.

Shaw, 25, joined the club back in January having spent time at Connah's Quay Nomads and Bamber Bridge last year.

He went on to make seven appearances for Carden's side in recent months - but has now left the club along with Sherif, who has joined Southern League side Peterborough Sports after making just making just one appearance.