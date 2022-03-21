Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brayden Shaw and Lamine Sherif leave AFC Telford United ahead of non-league transfer deadline

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Brayden Shaw and Lamine Sherif have left AFC Telford United - with a number of comings and goings expected at the New Bucks Head ahead of the non league transfer deadline.

Brayden Shaw being tackled by Southport defender (Kieran Griffin)
Brayden Shaw being tackled by Southport defender (Kieran Griffin)

Paul Carden has brought in a number of players in recent months as he looks to steer the Bucks clear of National League North danger.

Two of those players were Shaw and Sherif - however the midfielders have now left the club having played just a handful of games between them.

Shaw, 25, joined the club back in January having spent time at Connah's Quay Nomads and Bamber Bridge last year.

He went on to make seven appearances for Carden's side in recent months - but has now left the club along with Sherif, who has joined Southern League side Peterborough Sports after making just making just one appearance.

The non league transfer window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday - and it is expected more players will leave and new faces will arrive at the New Bucks Head to help with their survival fight.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News