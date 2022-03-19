AFC Telford United 2-0 Spennymoor - Report

Jason Oswell celebrates for AFC Telford United (Kieran Griffin)

The on loan midfielder struck early in both halves - and after the visitors saw their goalkeeper sent off Paul Carden's men saw out the game climb away from the relegation spot.

The Bucks were looking for a fast start against the mid table visitors and they got just that as they went ahead on 12 minutes.

A ball found Nolan and the on loan man found space ten yards out and fired home past keeper Jordan Amissah, to give Carden's men a dream start.

Then less than a minute later it was almost two as James Melhado charged forward down the right and crossed for Jason Oswell but he couldn't get enough on it and Moors cleared the danger.

The pace early in the game was frantic - with the struggling Bucks really taking the game to Spennymoor.

Carl Baker fired high over the bar 25 minutes in but despite both sides having spells of pressure clear cut chances were few and far between.

Seven minutes into the second half though the Bucks carved out a big chance and they took it.

James Melhado running down the wing being pressured by Spennymoor defender James Curtis (Owen Russell)

Brendon Daniels swung in a cross towards the near post and Nolan beat the keeper to the ball and glanced home to give his side a huge two goal buffer.

It then went from bad to worse for Moors as keeper Amissah as sent off in bizarre fashion.

A corner into the box fell to Oswell and after he tried to pull the back back the keeper flattened the forward by the byline and was handed his marching orders.