Liam Nolan wants to lead from front in AFC Telford United survival bid

Nolan, 27, has made a positive impression on Telford since checking in on loan from National League North rivals AFC Fylde in January.

The midfielder was a top target of manager Paul Carden after the new boss arrived in November. Nolan, who lives Maghull, the same Merseyside town as his manager, has been a regular at the base of the Bucks midfield and has caught the eye. Nolan had to sit out Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at parent club Fylde due to an agreement between the clubs.

But the Liverpudlian is pushing for a return at home to in-form mid-table side Spennymoor Town.

One of Nolan’s key attributes is the calmness he brings to the Telford midfield. Not a ranter and raver, but more of a leader by example.

“I’ve always been like that; quite laid back, quite quiet. I keep myself to myself, really, and just try to do my talking on the pitch, with my performances,” said Nolan.

“Off the pitch, I’m not really a shouter, just a quiet, laid-back type of lad.

“I think some of that comes with age as well, with experience. I’ve played maybe 200-odd games now as well, so you get that little bit of experience.

“It’s a young-ish team as well, I’m probably one of the older lads, with Byron (Moore) and Ossie (Jason Oswell), Theo (Streete) as well, but there’s not loads of experience really.

“I’m 27, so I wouldn’t say I’m old, I’ve got quite a lot of years left ahead of me, but I’ve played quite a lot of games as well.”

Nolan came through as a scholar before turning professional at Crewe following his release by Everton. He played 29 senior games for the Railwaymen, before going on to shine under Carden at Southport.

The midfielder then returned to the Football League with Accrington Stanley, where he helped them to the League Two title in 2018.

Carden spoke this week on his pride of how Telford have performed against the National North’s current top four of Gateshead, Brackley, Kidderminster and Fylde in recent weeks. A run that has only returned two points, but bodes well.

“Brackley last weekend, we didn’t get the result but the performances have been there,” Nolan said. “We’ve been in most of the games, even when we’ve been playing the teams that are up there, we’ve pushed them all the way.

“We’ve got a run now, from this month going into next month, where we play a lot of the teams around us, and we’ll be looking to get on a run and that’ll get us flying up the table.”

“When you play teams like that, who are pushing for the play-offs, it can only give you confidence going into the other games, that you know you’re good enough to beat those teams.”

Telford remain without injured pair Brad Bood and Kai Williams for tomorrow’s clash. Theo Streete is nearer to a return. The visitors, managed by ex-Chester and Salford bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, are 10th having gone unbeaten in six, including four wins.