AFC Telford United to learn Kai Williams injury diagnosis

The Bucks’ pacy frontman has not featured since he sustained the injury on January 29. The damage was worse than initially feared and it was revealed Williams, 24, would spend a longer period on the sidelines due to a fractured bone.
The forward met with a specialist on Wednesday to discover the extent of his lay-off, with under two months of the season left.
Williams, a summer signing from lower-ranked Barwell, had enjoyed his first term at Telford and managed five goals.
Paul Carden’s Telford, meanwhile, return home for a key National League North clash against mid-table Spennymoor Town tomorrow.
The Bucks have impressed against high-flying rivals of late. The Moors, in 10th, are unbeaten in six games.