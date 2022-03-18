Notification Settings

AFC Telford United to learn Kai Williams injury diagnosis

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford will discover the full diagnosis of Kai Williams’ foot injury this week.

Kai Williams (AFC Telford United Striker) being chased by Darlington player (Kieran Griffin)
The Bucks’ pacy frontman has not featured since he sustained the injury on January 29. The damage was worse than initially feared and it was revealed Williams, 24, would spend a longer period on the sidelines due to a fractured bone.

The forward met with a specialist on Wednesday to discover the extent of his lay-off, with under two months of the season left.

Williams, a summer signing from lower-ranked Barwell, had enjoyed his first term at Telford and managed five goals.

Paul Carden’s Telford, meanwhile, return home for a key National League North clash against mid-table Spennymoor Town tomorrow.

The Bucks have impressed against high-flying rivals of late. The Moors, in 10th, are unbeaten in six games.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

