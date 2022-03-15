Paul Carden: Telford getting stronger

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) a

The Bucks boss has said how his squad have ‘a 10-game season’ to finally stave off the sole relegation spot in National League North.

Telford, currently third-bottom, head to AFC Fylde for tonight’s re-arranged fixture with the hosts in decent form under new management.

But, after two key recruits last week in Devarn Green and Robbie Evans, Carden hopes to have defensive duo Theo Streete and Brad Bood available before long ahead of a key eight-week period.

“The squad is getting strong, Boody is close to returning, Theo’s close to returning, which is good because last week he looked like a letter ‘S’ (with back pain),” Carden said. “The squad is getting stronger to a point where we can make changes, put fresh legs in when we need to.”