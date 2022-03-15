AFC Fylde 1-1 AFC Telford United - Report

Jason Oswell put the Bucks ahead

In a match that epitomised the phrase ‘game of two halves’, the Bucks had much the better of the first half and led through Jason Oswell’s 34th-minute goal. However, a close-range finish from substitute Jorome Slew in the 85th minute gave Fylde what was, on balance, a deserved share of the spoils.

The Bucks gave a debut to defender Reiss McNally, signed on loan from Solihull Moors, and also to midfielder Rob Evans, as well as restoring Keaton Ward to the starting XI.

Paul Carden’s team pressed their opponents with a high-energy approach, and in Devarn Green possessed the man most likely to open up the home side’s defence.

It was Green who set up Oswell for the opening goal, latching on to a quick kick downfield from goalkeeper Luke Pilling and beating his man before pulling the ball low across the six-yard box for Oswell to net. The Bucks deserved their half-time lead, but new Fylde manager James Rowe, the ex-Chesterfield boss, sacrificed defender Luke Joyce for striker Slew, and he helped to turn the tide for the Coasters.

The Bucks largely withstood the pressure, restricting Fylde to shots from distance and keeping danger man Nick Haughton quiet; however, when a deep cross from the left was knocked back across goal, Slew finished from close range.