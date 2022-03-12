'Leader' Robbie Evans can give AFC Telford United big boost insists Paul Carden

Godfrey Poku of AFC Telford United and Rob Evans of Wrexham.

The Bucks chief has carried out some surgery on his squad this week with the arrival of rapid attacker Devarn Green and former Wrexham youngster and ex-Curzon Ashton skipper Evans, who joins from National League North rivals Alfreton Town.

Evans, a busy and vocal central midfielder who excelled for Carden at Warrington Town, was a target as soon as the manager checked into the New Bucks Head in November, but he was unavailable at the time.

“Robbie’s somebody I spoke about when I first came in, I spoke to Alfreton to see his availability and he wasn’t available,” explained Carden, whose side face a tricky prospect at second-placed Brackley today, where Evans, 26, could make his debut. “I signed Robbie a few years ago, he was a young lad at Wrexham and went to Billericay for big wages and it soon wore thin with him.

“He wanted to get back up north, I signed him for Warrington and he had an unbelievable season for us.

“He went to Curzon, where he was captain, and has done well at Alfreton. They were looking to free up money as they aren’t going up or down. I asked the question again and he was desperate to come.

“He’s industrious, he works hard, gives everything, he can play and has that experience of the level. It’s important to get a strong enough squad to see us right.”

Evans made 120 appearances for hometown club Wrexham and was part of ambitious owner Glenn Tamplin’s expensive experiment at Essex side Billericay. He has impressed since returning north to Warrington in 2018.