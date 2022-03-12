Brackley Town 2-1 AFC Telford United - Report

AFC Telford United stock picture (Kieran Griffin Photography)

It was always going to be a tough ask for the struggling Bucks to take anything at the league's second placed side - and so it proved as Paul Carden's men got off to a disastrous start.

Just 13 minutes in a ball in the box fell to captain Gareth Dean who nodded the ball into the path of Jaanai Gordon - and he stabbed the ball home beyond Luke Pilling.

Then less than ten minutes later it was two as Mace Goodridge conceded possession to Matt Lowe - and he drove forward before firing beyond Pilling.

But the Bucks hit back soon after as Devarn Green struck in his debut to reduce to the arrears.

Byron Moore's cross evaded Jason Oswell in the box but Green beat the defender at the far post to rise highest and head home.