AFC Telford United sign long-term target Robbie Evans

Robbie Evans has been re-united with Paul Carden at AFC Telford. The midfielder is pictured playing against Telford a few years ago. John Disney of AFC Telford United and Rob Evans of Wrexham.

Evans, who is from Pen-y-cae in Wrexham, was a key part of boss Paul Carden's former club Warrington Town. He has been a target since Carden arrived in November.

The 26-year-old midfielder played more than 100 games for hometown club Wrexham between 2012 and 2017 and recently captained Curzon Ashton in National League North prior to switching to Alfreton last summer.