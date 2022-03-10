AFC Telford United sign long-term target Robbie Evans

Evans, who is from Pen-y-cae in Wrexham, was a key part of boss Paul Carden's former club Warrington Town. He has been a target since Carden arrived in November.
The 26-year-old midfielder played more than 100 games for hometown club Wrexham between 2012 and 2017 and recently captained Curzon Ashton in National League North prior to switching to Alfreton last summer.
Evans could make his Telford bow in tomorrow's trip to second-placed Brackley, having followed pacy forward Devarn Green through the door this week.