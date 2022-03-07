AFC Telford's Kai Williams set for extended lay-off with fracture

Kai Williams has not played since late January and more scans have shown a fracture. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Pacy frontman Williams, 24, has been missing for more than a month with the foot injury sustained in the 3-0 win over Bradford PA on January 29.

Boss Paul Carden feared an initial few weeks out but more scans last week showed a fracture.

“Kai’s not looking great at the minute. It looks as though he’s got a fracture, so that’s not great but we’ll know more on Monday," Carden said.

"It’s been five weeks now, and it looks like they missed it on the first x-ray, but he had an x-ray and a scan last week.

"He had a phone call to say that there’s a fracture there, so the severity of it we don’t know yet. Boody’s (Brad Bood) still sore, and Theo’s (Streete) struggling with his back, he’s like a letter ‘S’, he’s got a disc problem, so that’s a concern.”

The Bucks stayed 20th, third-bottom, in National League North after blowing a 2-0 home lead against Alfreton to lose 3-2 on Saturday.

They remain clear of Guiseley and Farsley but have played four games more than the former and once more than the latter, who are bottom.