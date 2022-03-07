Notification Settings

AFC Telford's Kai Williams set for extended lay-off with fracture

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United have been dealt a blow with Kai Williams' injury worse than first feared.

Kai Williams has not played since late January and more scans have shown a fracture. Pic: Kieren Griffin
Pacy frontman Williams, 24, has been missing for more than a month with the foot injury sustained in the 3-0 win over Bradford PA on January 29.

Boss Paul Carden feared an initial few weeks out but more scans last week showed a fracture.

“Kai’s not looking great at the minute. It looks as though he’s got a fracture, so that’s not great but we’ll know more on Monday," Carden said.

"It’s been five weeks now, and it looks like they missed it on the first x-ray, but he had an x-ray and a scan last week.

"He had a phone call to say that there’s a fracture there, so the severity of it we don’t know yet. Boody’s (Brad Bood) still sore, and Theo’s (Streete) struggling with his back, he’s like a letter ‘S’, he’s got a disc problem, so that’s a concern.”

The Bucks stayed 20th, third-bottom, in National League North after blowing a 2-0 home lead against Alfreton to lose 3-2 on Saturday.

They remain clear of Guiseley and Farsley but have played four games more than the former and once more than the latter, who are bottom.

Carden's men have a midweek without a fixture ahead of the weekend's trip to in-form second-placed Brackley.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

