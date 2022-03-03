Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dom McHale departs AFC Telford United after fitness issues

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated:

Dom McHale has departed AFC Telford United following long-standing availability issues.

Dom McHale last played for AFC Telford at Chester on January 2. He has left the club this morning. Pic: Kieren Griffin
Dom McHale last played for AFC Telford at Chester on January 2. He has left the club this morning. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The midfielder, a talented creator when fit to feature, has been on the periphery for the Bucks this season and barely featured under boss Paul Carden.

His last appearance – and only one of the calendar year – was on January 2 at Chester.

He has since claimed to feel pain and discomfort in his groin and hip area and not featured for two months. Scans on the area have been inconclusive.

McHale, 25, had been told to work on fitness after claiming he was unable to join into full training due to feeling pain.

Both former bosses Gavin Cowan and Dennis Greene spent periods trying to encourage the player to work on his fitness, it is believed.

But it is understood boss Carden told the midfielder this morning he was free to leave the club. It is thought McHale is not set to join another outfit.

The former Manchester City youngster, who initially joined the club after the first lockdown in 2020 following a successful trial, was handed a new contract by Cowan last summer.

But he has started just eight of Telford's 29 fixtures in National League North this term.

Carden, whose 20th-placed Bucks side welcome Alfreton Town on Saturday, has transformed his midfield since taking over from Cowan.

New recruits Mace Goodridge and loan pair Liam Nolan and Keaton Ward have all impressed.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News