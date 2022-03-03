Dom McHale departs AFC Telford United after fitness issues

Dom McHale last played for AFC Telford at Chester on January 2. He has left the club this morning. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The midfielder, a talented creator when fit to feature, has been on the periphery for the Bucks this season and barely featured under boss Paul Carden.

His last appearance – and only one of the calendar year – was on January 2 at Chester.

He has since claimed to feel pain and discomfort in his groin and hip area and not featured for two months. Scans on the area have been inconclusive.

McHale, 25, had been told to work on fitness after claiming he was unable to join into full training due to feeling pain.

Both former bosses Gavin Cowan and Dennis Greene spent periods trying to encourage the player to work on his fitness, it is believed.

But it is understood boss Carden told the midfielder this morning he was free to leave the club. It is thought McHale is not set to join another outfit.

The former Manchester City youngster, who initially joined the club after the first lockdown in 2020 following a successful trial, was handed a new contract by Cowan last summer.

But he has started just eight of Telford's 29 fixtures in National League North this term.

It’s been a pleasure to work with the club over the last 18 months.

Met some friends for life and played some of my best footy here.

All the best to the club and players & fans.

Love ✌🏽 https://t.co/C7U1W130pe — Dominic McHale (@Mchale_dominic) March 3, 2022

Carden, whose 20th-placed Bucks side welcome Alfreton Town on Saturday, has transformed his midfield since taking over from Cowan.