Paul Carden: AFC Telford showed intent and resilience

Brendon Daniels netted the opener in the 2-1 win over Curzon Ashton from the penalty spot. Pic: Kieren Griffin

A late Liam Nolan headed winner earned hosts Telford a crucial three points against play-off chasing Curzon, for whom Harry Flowers – grandson of late Wolves legend Ron – had earlier equalised after Brendon Daniels' opener from the penalty spot.

The victory was flagged as an important one by Bucks fans and boss Carden, who saw their side climb to 20th above Guiseley – albeit both the Lions and basement side Farsley boast games in hand.

"It was (a big win), it did feel that way," Carden said. "It was one where I felt the lads sensed it was an opportunity we had to take and grasp, to make sure we came out with three points.

"I felt we set out with an intention to win. In the first five or 10 minutes we must've had five or six corners, attempts in or around their goal, set-pieces high up the pitch.

"We set our stall out, at times it wasn't free-flowing football, we had to play more territorial and put them under pressure.

"The result was very deserved, I have to say, but we've shown a good response as well in the second half to them equalising.

"They had one corner, one attempt on goal, which was the goal. It was massively disappointing with what we've spoken about, addressed and tried to change with set-pieces and corners against.

"But you get somebody like Harry Flowers, a very dominant centre-back, and he's lost his man and does what he should do and puts the ball in the back of the net. We handled every other set-piece and then scored the winner from them which is crucial."

The win means Telford are unbeaten in three matches following creditable draws in boggy conditions at Kettering and against clear leaders Gateshead.

Carden named the same line up against the Nash as against the leaders, a decision he admitted he toyed with, but feels the Bucks are in good shape.

"Kettering was a tough game, they were going all out for the win, we were disappointed to not see a game out from two goals up, but the conditions were really tough," the manager added. "It was a good point.

"Then we come away disappointed against Gateshead, to not have taken the chances we had at 1-0, that'll tell you there's a resilience about us that we've stood strong to a really good Kettering side and are disappointed not to have got more out of top of the league.