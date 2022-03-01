Telford 2 Curzon Ashton 1 - Report

Jason Oswell Theo Streete Byron Moore

Nolan headed home in the 76th minute, as Paul Carden’s side moved into 20th place, albeit Guiseley in 21st have three games in hand on the Shropshire side.

The Bucks started positively and took the lead in the 16th minute when Byron Moore went down after contact in the penalty area and referee Matt Corlett pointed to the spot.

Brendon Daniels tucked the ball inside Chris Renshaw’s right post as the keeper dived in the opposite direction.

But the hosts were pegged back in the 24th minute when the visitors won a corner and Harry Flowers, grandson of former Wolves legend Ron, who also managed Telford United, headed powerfully home past Luke Pilling.

The Bucks won a succession of corners early in the second half but couldn’t get a clear scoring opportunity. Mace Goodridge chose to square the ball to Jason Oswell rather than shoot, and saw a Nash defender get a toe on the ball to deny Oswell a shooting chance.

The game began to open up, and both sides clearly felt that the victory was there to be claimed, but couldn’t claim it. That was until a flurry of action with 15 minutes remaining brought their reward.

Daniels had a shot from 25 yards turned away and from the corner Ryan Burke’s shot brought another. Daniels’ deliveries had been of variable quality, but he landed a peach on Nolan’s head at the near post and he powered a head past Renshaw.

The Bucks then held on as the Nash pushed for an equaliser, but they held on for three precious points.

Teams

Telford: Pilling, Melhado, Burke, Streete (Lilly 66), Piggott, Nolan, Ward, Goodridge, Daniels (Shaw 90+4), Oswell (Wright 84), Moore.

Subs not used: Baker, Sherif.

Scorer: Daniels (16 pen), Nolan (76).

Cautioned: Daniels.

Curzon Ashton: Renshaw, Challoner (Waters 86), Flowers, Richards, Teale (Curran 62), Barton, Mahon, DiMaio (Hobson 78), Lussey, Peers.

Subs not used: Whitham, Gladwin.

Scorer: Flowers (24).