AFC Telford v Curzon Ashton - Match preview

Paul Carden talking to Luke Pilling

The Bucks welcome 10th-placed Curzon Ashton tonight, a side Paul Carden was disappointed Telford claimed just a point from when the pair met at Tameside Stadium at the beginning of the month.

It is the first of two New Bucks Head fixtures this week, as bottom-half Alfreton Town come to Telford on Saturday. Seldom have the Bucks needed some home inspiration more after relegation rivals Farsley picked up a shock win over Kidderminster on Saturday to haul them back level on points with Carden’s men.

Telford have played a game more than their main drop-zone competitors, but they can further crank up the heat on Farsley this week with a positive result tonight.

Should Carden’s men come out on top against the visiting Nash this evening, they can heap pressure on Celtic who head to Bradford Park Avenue 24 hours later.

They may have been pegged back in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Gateshead, but a point against the leaders – the side Carden perceives as the best in the league – is further evidence of progress.

A couple of draws on the spin have been good results in isolation but the Bucks’ run without a win traces back to before that reverse game at Curzon on February 5. Carden could do with his squad rallying for another priceless victory or two.

The Bucks boss said of a quick turnaround for another fixture this evening: “That’s the relentless nature of the games and this league and how it’s so unforgiving because it doesn’t give you chance to recover properly, to regroup and assess your bumps and bangs.

“Their game was off but they had a good win last week, I’m sure they were here (to watch us) and we know they’re a good side.

“We also know we went there and came away disappointed with a draw because we were the better side certainly in the first half.”