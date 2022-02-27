Paul Carden disappointed despite Telford point

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden during warm up Pic: Kieren Griffin

Byron Moore’s first goal for the Bucks gave them an early lead, but Gateshead struck back in the second half for a 1-1 draw. Coupled with Farsley Celtic’s surprise win over Kidderminster Harriers, the result places both level on 21 points in their relegation fight, although the Bucks stay off the bottom thanks to a vastly superior goal difference.

The Bucks lost 4-1 at Gateshead in January, but Carden feels his side are a different proposition now:

“They’re a good team; you can see what they’re about. We experienced probably a better version of them at their place probably a month or five weeks ago, but I’m a lot happier with where our squad is at now, and that’s probably why we’re disappointed.”

“At 1-0, in the first 15 minutes of the second half we put them under pressure; we had two or three opportunities to double the lead, ones which with a little more composure and self-belief we may take, but at three o’clock you’d have taken a point against the best side in the division.”

Carden used the lessons of that defeat to good effect, although his side weren’t able to maintain their effort, with Owen Bailey heading a 70th minute equaliser from a corner in the visitors’ best spell. Asked about his approach to the game, Carden said:

“It was basically to get about them, and to be narrower across the centre of the pitch. I felt when we played at their place, we were too open, which allowed them to be expansive and play the way they want to play; they try and open you up if you’re not disciplined. After the first 15 minutes of the second half, I felt we went away from being as strong as we’d been, and as organised, and we opened up a little bit which allowed them spaces to play through, and they had a little bit of success with it, which ended up being where the goal came from, because it was pressure.”

“We nullified it, and I thought as the game was finishing, we were coming after it again, but a point today means we’ve probably busted everybody’s coupon, which I’m glad about.”

The Bucks boss acted promptly to strengthen his squad too. Teenage defender Brad Bood’s ankle injury will keep him out of action for several weeks, but Carden’s relationship with Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough paid a further dividend; the Bucks already have midfielder Keaton Ward on loan from the Stags, and added his teammate Ryan Burke to cover Bood’s absence.

Burke made a solid debut, which pleased Carden, and he also had words of praise for Ross White, who dropped out of the side to accommodate Burke:

“We obviously had to do something in that position. Ross did really well there on Tuesday night (at Kettering), but I just felt that we were going to try and get more of the ball, which isn’t always easy when you’ve got a right-footer playing at left-back. He was unfortunate to miss out, but he’s a manager’s dream; he does everything right, he tries his best to do everything you ask of him. His not being involved today was more about the permutations and the substitutes.”