Telford wait for news of Brad Bood’s ankle problem

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United hope to have Brad Bood fit for selection against leaders Gateshead on Saturday – as boss Paul Carden felt conditions were tough on his side at Kettering.

Brad Bood
Brad Bood

The Bucks claimed an away point at a boggy Latimer Park where they relinquished a two-goal lead, earned through Jason Oswell’s brace, for the Poppies to draw level.

Carden’s visitors were without in-demand 18-year-old left-back Bood, who the boss revealed rolled his ankle in a ‘freak accident’ over the weekend, when Telford did not play.

The Bucks return home on Saturday, with leaders Gateshead the visitors. Carden said: “Boody’s hurt his ankle, he rolled it, a bit of a freakish accident at the weekend.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad and he’ll be available for the weekend. We’ll have to assess it day-by-day, it’s nothing too serious but serious enough for last night.”

Striker Oswell made it 10 goals in all competitions – eight in National League North – with his double, including three in two games. He was left out of the trip to York City seven days earlier.

“He was probably unlucky last week at York not to start,” Carden added. “I pulled before the game and said you’re in, keep the shirt, do what you can do, and be in the middle of the goal when the ball’s coming in and he was.

“It’s a clever free-kick from Brendon, the first, and he’s following up Brendon’s (Daniels) shot for the second. We’ve got to get him in the right places and put the ball in the right areas because he does know how to find the net.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

