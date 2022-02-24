Telford wait for news of Brad Bood’s ankle problem

Brad Bood

The Bucks claimed an away point at a boggy Latimer Park where they relinquished a two-goal lead, earned through Jason Oswell’s brace, for the Poppies to draw level.

Carden’s visitors were without in-demand 18-year-old left-back Bood, who the boss revealed rolled his ankle in a ‘freak accident’ over the weekend, when Telford did not play.

The Bucks return home on Saturday, with leaders Gateshead the visitors. Carden said: “Boody’s hurt his ankle, he rolled it, a bit of a freakish accident at the weekend.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad and he’ll be available for the weekend. We’ll have to assess it day-by-day, it’s nothing too serious but serious enough for last night.”

Striker Oswell made it 10 goals in all competitions – eight in National League North – with his double, including three in two games. He was left out of the trip to York City seven days earlier.

“He was probably unlucky last week at York not to start,” Carden added. “I pulled before the game and said you’re in, keep the shirt, do what you can do, and be in the middle of the goal when the ball’s coming in and he was.