Paul Carden pleased with AFC Telford United new boys

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) walking into dressing rooms at half time 1-0 down VS Southport. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Telford boss included goalkeeper Luke Pilling and right-back James Melhado for their first appearances for the club in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Latimer Park.

Pilling, 24, a permanent capture from Stafford Rangers, is likely to make the No.1 role his own with Russ Griffiths’ future uncertain. Attacking full-back Melhado, 21, is on a one-month loan from League Two Salford.

Carden was pleased with the duo’s impact. The boss, whose side remain second-bottom of National League North ahead of Saturday’s clash with Gateshead, said: “Pilly was good and he’ll get better, the more he knows the backline and the lads. On slightly better pitches you’ll see what his distribution and kicking is like because he’s excellent with that.

“I didn’t expect anything other than that type of performance because I’ve known him a long time.

“He’s done very well at Stafford, should’ve left Tranmere before he did to go out and play. He’s gone out this season, played and thankfully was available on non-contract.

“He (Melhado) is highly thought of at Salford, he’s accustomed to non-league football from his background.

“But he’s certainly got the attributes to go on to be a league player, he’s very athletic, comfortable, strong and will get better. We saw glimpses of him, he’s quick.”

Carden revealed fellow goalkeeper Russ Griffiths, who lost is place to Pilling and was not in the squad, opted not to travel.

“Russ told us he didn’t want to take half a day off work to travel,” the manager said. “I spoke to him on Monday night, told him I’d brought Luke in and he took it upon himself not to travel.”

The Bucks boss added of his side’s performance in Northamptonshire on Tuesday night: “You go 2-0 up and you should see the game out.

“It’s hard, it’s easy from the side to say ‘what are you doing there?’ I walked on it and you can’t keep your feet. It’s one of those pitches you have to be used to playing.

“They play it really well, are relentless with what they do, don’t muck about, they’ve got about five players who can throw the ball 60 yards and they use it well.

“The first goal is out on the far side, the linesman said he couldn’t see it and it wasn’t out but it’s a foot out – but we’ve got to do better.

“It’s decision-making that will win us or cost us, Byron (Moore) has just got to deal with it, put it out to touch, put it over the fence for all I care and then deal with the throw-in.

“The second is a great finish, you’ve got to say. It’s not the best header but we’re backpeddling, trying to jump on a bog, and it’s a great finish.