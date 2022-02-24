AFC Telford United extend Keaton Ward loan from Mansfield Town

Keaton Ward has extended his stay at AFC Telford United. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Midfielder Ward, 21, has been a regular in the Bucks side since Paul Carden brought him in on loan from the League Two outfit.

Ward moved to the New Bucks Head on an initial one-month loan deal but after successful talks with Stags boss Nigel Clough he will remain with Telford for the remainder of the National League North campaign.

The highly-rated ex-Barnsley youngster has made seven appearances in Telford colours.

“It wasn’t ever anything other than Mansfield’s situation,” Carden said. “I know Keaton wanted to stay, when they loaned him to us they were in a strong position with their squad and I know since they’ve had a couple of injuries and some red cards recently.

“But I spoke with Nigel Clough and he was happy to extend it until the end of the season providing there was a recall in there in case they have a situation again.”

Ward will likely be part of Telford’s midfield as they face National North leaders Gateshead at home on Saturday.

The Heed comprehensively saw off Carden’s side 4-1 in the North East last month.