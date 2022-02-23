Telford blow two-goal lead at Kettering

Jason Oswell

Bucks manager Paul Carden made four changes to his side and gave a debut to new goalkeeper Luke Pilling, signed earlier in the day from Stafford Rangers.

Carden’s side took the lead after just three minutes – a free-kick given on the left-hand side was delivered by Brendon Daniels and as the home defence dallied, Jason Oswell scored from close range past Jackson Smith in the home goal.

The Bucks positive start continued, and they frustrated the Poppies, who took until midway through the half to establish a foothold. Kettering are direct, but have quality too, and they had a goal disallowed when Ty Deacon glanced a near-post free-kick past Pilling; however, the goal was ruled out for an infringement.

The Bucks led at the interval, withstanding a barrage of corners and long throws, but extended their lead 10 minutes into the second half. Oswell and Daniels stole possession, escaped down the left and Daniels then cut in to shoot at goal. His effort may have been touched by Smith on to his far post, but as the ball rebounded across the face of goal Oswell was able to finish from a tight angle.

Kettering boss Ian Culverhouse rang the changes and his substitutions worked as his team cranked up the pressure.