AFC Telford United hopeful of Brad Bood Gateshead return

Brad Bood missed the 2-2 draw against Kettering after rolling his ankle in a 'freakish injury' over the weekend Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks claimed an away point at a boggy Latimer Park where they relinquished a two-goal lead, earned through Jason Oswell's brace, for the Poppies to draw level.

Carden's visitors were without in-demand 18-year-old left-back Bood, who the boss revealed rolled his ankle in a 'freak accident' over the weekend, when Telford did not play.

The Bucks return home on Saturday, with leaders Gateshead the visitors. Carden told BBC Radio Shropshire: "Boody's hurt his ankle, he rolled it, a bit of a freakish accident at the weekend.

"Hopefully it's not too bad and he'll be available for the weekend. We'll have to assess it day-by-day, it's nothing too serious but serious enough for last night."

The Bucks boss added of his side's performance in Northamptonshire on Tuesday night: "You go 2-0 up and you should see the game out.

"It's hard, it's easy from the side to say 'what are you doing there?' I walked on it and you can't keep your feet. It's one of those pitches you have to be used to playing.

"They play it really well, are relentless with what they do, don't muck about, they've got about five players who can throw the ball 60 yards and they use it well.

"The first goal is out on the far side, the linesman said he couldn't see it and it wasn't out but it's a foot out – but we've got to do better.

"It's decision-making that will win us or cost us, Byron (Moore) has just got to deal with it, put it out to touch, put it over the fence for all I care and then deal with the throw-in.

"The second is a great finish, you've got to say. It's not the best header but we're backpeddling, trying to jump on a bog, and it's a great finish.

"We've had a couple more chances but I say all the time a point on the road is a good point, I'd have taken it before the game but at 2-0 up you're disappointed. We can't be too down because these have been going really well."

The Bucks handed debuts to new goalkeeper Luke Pilling, signed from Stafford Rangers ahead of kick-off, and Salford loanee right-back James Melhado.

Carden was pleased with the duo's impact. He added: "Pilly was good and he'll get better, the more he knows the backline and the lads. On slightly better pitches you'll see what his distribution and kicking is like because he's excellent with that.

"I didn't expect anything other than that type of performance because I've known him a long time.

"He's done very well at Stafford, should've left Tranmere before he did to go out and play. He's gone out this season, played and thankfully was available on non-contract.

"He (Melhado) is highly thought of at Salford, he's accustomed to non-league football from his background.

"But he's certainly got the attributes to go on to be a league player, he's very athletic, comfortable, strong and will get better. We saw glimpses of him opening up, he's quick."

Carden revealed fellow goalkeeper Russ Griffiths, who lost is place to Pilling and was not in the squad, opted not to travel.