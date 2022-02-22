AFC Telford United's trip to Kettering to go ahead after pitch inspection

AFC Telford United Manager Paul Carden. Pic: Kieren Griffin.

Officials at the Northamptonshire club conducted the pitch inspection at 12.30pm today, with fears it would be called off after the recent poor weather.

But the pitch was able to withstand the wind and rain and the game will go ahead tonight, with kick-off penned for 7.45pm.

Telford were unhappy on Saturday when their long trip to AFC Fylde was called off late on, which prompted early checks for the Kettering pitch today.