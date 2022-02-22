Notification Settings

AFC Telford United's trip to Kettering to go ahead after pitch inspection

AFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United's game away at Kettering has been given the green light after a pitch inspection.

AFC Telford United Manager Paul Carden. Pic: Kieren Griffin.
Officials at the Northamptonshire club conducted the pitch inspection at 12.30pm today, with fears it would be called off after the recent poor weather.

But the pitch was able to withstand the wind and rain and the game will go ahead tonight, with kick-off penned for 7.45pm.

Telford were unhappy on Saturday when their long trip to AFC Fylde was called off late on, which prompted early checks for the Kettering pitch today.

New goalkeeper signing Luke Pilling, who arrived on a permanent deal from Stafford Rangers, is understood to be eligible to play tonight.

