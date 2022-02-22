Notification Settings

AFC Telford United want early call ahead of Kettering trip

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United want to hear by midday whether tonight’s National League North clash at Kettering Town will go ahead.

AFC Telford vs Kettering Town (Kieran Griffin)
AFC Telford vs Kettering Town (Kieran Griffin)

The Bucks are looking to ensure they avoid a repeat of Saturday’s late postponement at AFC Fylde and they will only set off for Northamptonshire later in the afternoon if the 7.45pm kick-off is definitely going ahead.

There is doubt surrounding Paul Carden’s side’s trip to the Poppies as adverse weather continues to hit the football schedule. Kettering’s home league clash against York was called off late on Saturday due to holding water on the Latimer Park pitch.

Telford were frustrated over the weekend as, for the second time this season, the squad and fans fell foul to a late call-off.

It is expected Kettering will inspect their surface this morning ahead of a decision.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

