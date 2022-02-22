AFC Telford hoping to end long wait for away win

Latimer Park on Saturday. (Twitter)

But even having the opportunity to put that run to bed at Kettering Town tonight feels like a tall order given how the recent deluge of rain has hit the Poppies’ Latimer Park home.

The image below depicts Kettering’s home surface prior to Saturday’s postponed National League North fixture against York City.

Like Telford’s trip to AFC Fylde, Kettering and York were both subject to late decisions by match officials on Saturday.

The Bucks are expecting to know by midday whether this evening’s clash in Northampton will definitely go ahead.

If the Poppies’ pitch does dry out and local officials deem the surface suitable for action, Paul Carden’s visitors will be able to turn their attention to a return to winning ways.

The Bucks have lost three on the spin and are without a win in four games, a run which stunted their eye-catching recovery of back-to-back wins.

Carden has continued to add to his troops. Right-back James Melhado signed on a loan deal from Salford late last week to follow midfield and attacking duo Lamine Sherif and Byron Moore respectively through the door on permanent deals.

Those deals are unlikely to be the last tweaking Carden applies to his Bucks ranks either, as he bids to fully stamp his authority on the squad he inherited in November.

Hosts Kettering, meanwhile, are enjoying a fine run of form and are unbeaten in five games, having won three.

They no longer have former Telford target Paul Cox – who so nearly took the Bucks job in the wake of Gavin Cowan’s departure – at the helm. Cox left for National North rivals Boston last month and the Poppies now have ex-King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse, former Villa assistant and Norwich defender, in charge.