Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

POSTPONED: AFC Fylde vs AFC Telford off due to heavy snow

By Nathan JudahTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

AFC Fylde clash with AFC Telford has been postponed due to heavy snow at Mill Farm.

Heavy snow at Mill Farm (pic courtesy of @AFCFylde)
Heavy snow at Mill Farm (pic courtesy of @AFCFylde)

Fylde regrettably called the game off following multiple pitch inspections after heavy snowfall this morning saw the pitch gather a thick layer, which then developed into an 'ice like slush'.

With no natural roll on the ball and extensive discussions between match officials and club staff, the decision has been made to postpone the clash.

In a statement the club apologised to the Bucks and their fans:

"We apologise to all at AFC Telford United for any inconvenience caused, but with the snowfall not originally scheduled and the integrity of the game in mind, the referee has made the difficult decision to postpone the game."

A new date for the game will be rearranged and communicated in due course.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News