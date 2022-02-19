POSTPONED: AFC Fylde vs AFC Telford off due to heavy snow

Heavy snow at Mill Farm (pic courtesy of @AFCFylde)

Fylde regrettably called the game off following multiple pitch inspections after heavy snowfall this morning saw the pitch gather a thick layer, which then developed into an 'ice like slush'.

With no natural roll on the ball and extensive discussions between match officials and club staff, the decision has been made to postpone the clash.

❌𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 | This afternoon's fixture against @telfordutd has been postponed after a further inspection and discussions between match and Club officials.



In a statement the club apologised to the Bucks and their fans:

"We apologise to all at AFC Telford United for any inconvenience caused, but with the snowfall not originally scheduled and the integrity of the game in mind, the referee has made the difficult decision to postpone the game."