AFC Telford sign up loanee James Melhado

The Bucks have been looking to make an addition in defence ever since Zak Lilly picked up an ankle injury.
And now they have swooped to bring in Melhado from League Two Salford – with boss Paul Carden hoping he can shore up a defence that has conceded seven goals in the last three games.
The 21-year-old has moved to Shropshire on a month’s loan and could make his debut at AFC Fylde today as the Bucks continue to battle the drop in National League North.
Melhado began his career with Wolves but left the club aged 16 to join Burton Albion. The defender then had a two-year spell in non-league with Newcastle Town before returning to the Football League with Salford.