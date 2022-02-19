AFC Telford sign up loanee James Melhado

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.

The Bucks have been looking to make an addition in defence ever since Zak Lilly picked up an ankle injury.

And now they have swooped to bring in Melhado from League Two Salford – with boss Paul Carden hoping he can shore up a defence that has conceded seven goals in the last three games.

The 21-year-old has moved to Shropshire on a month’s loan and could make his debut at AFC Fylde today as the Bucks continue to battle the drop in National League North.