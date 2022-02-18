The 1,000 goals that have defined AFC Telford's history

1000 goals up for AFC Telford

Thanks to club statistician Maurice Barker, here we look back at some important milestones – as well as some of the most memorable goals in the Bucks’ 17-and-a-half years since reforming.

Alfie Carter v North Ferriby

(August 21, 2004 – Goal No.1)

Carter got the AFC era rolling with a strike 14 minutes into their first match against North Ferriby United at the New Bucks Head.

Though Bernard McNally’s men were expected to cruise to the Unibond Northern Premier League Division One title, they found themselves 2-1 down at the break before Carter scored goal No.2 as well – his penalty earning the hosts a 2-2 draw.

Still, after months of worry, Telford had a football club back on the scoresheet in competitive football.

Sean Parrish v Kendal Town

(May 8, 2005)

Despite that inauspicious start, the Bucks were still in the hunt for promotion until the very end of the season, and beyond.

They reached the play-off final, drawing a crowd of 4,215 for the clash against Kendal Town.

And Parrish made sure they would not leave disappointed as he capitalised on a defensive error to steer home Telford’s 58th-minute winner – securing promotion in their first season.

Chris Cornes v Witton Albion (May 8, 2007)

Goals No.100 and 200 – Luke Reynolds in a 4-1 defeat at Whitby Town and Lee Vaughan in a 4-1 home win over Frickley Athletic – came and went before Telford could taste promotion again.

But Cornes would play a huge part in it, turning a tight and tense Unibond Northern Premier League play-off final in their favour with just 10 minutes to play as he moved on to Vaughan’s throw-in and crashed in a sensational 30-yard strike from a bouncing ball

Steve Foster would make it 3-1 in stoppage time to lead the Bucks back to the Conference North.

Carl Rodgers v Gainsborough (August 21, 2010 – Goal No.400)

Telford threatened another promotion over the next couple of years and they enjoyed many memorable victories – Danny Carey-Bertram got goal No.300 in a 5-0 victory against Hucknall Town on November 29, 2008.

And that result was repeated when Rodgers notched No.400 at Gainsborough Trinity almost two years later.

In between they had got their hands on the Setanta Shield without adding to their tally – beating Forest Green Rovers on penalties after a scoreless 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Ryan Young was hero, saving all three spot-kicks, as Jon Adams, Mark Danks and Gavin Cowan converted.

Phil Trainer v Guiseley (May 15, 2011)

This one will take some topping in the Bucks’ history.

Despite taking the lead through Sean Newton, Telford were heading for defeat in the Conference North play-off final as Guiseley took a 2-1 lead.

However, Liam Murray levelled – setting the stage for Trainer to send the majority of the 5,436 fans in attendance delirious with his stoppage-timer winner.

Chris Sharp v Forest Green (March 27, 2012 – Goal No.500)

The Conference Premier would prove a struggle for the Bucks, but there were still moments of joy.

And Sharp brought up 500 goals for the club as he scored twice in a 2-0 home win against Forest Green Rovers on their way to survival in 2011/12.

They would drop back to the Conference North a year later, setting the stage for another memorable triumph.

Shaun Whalley v Gainsboro’ (April 26, 2014)

Adam Farrell notched a New Year’s Day hat-trick – including goal No.600 for the club – in a 5-3 win at Hednesford Town on New Year’s Day 2014 as they headed straight back up.

And they were crowned Conference North champions with a 3-0 win at Gainsborough Trinity on the final day.

The Bucks clinched the title – their first for 62 years – in front of 3,724 fans thanks to a late third from Shaun Whalley, now at Shrewsbury Town, after goals from Mike Grogan and Sean Clancy.

Tony Gray v Basingstoke (Nov 18, 2014)

Though Telford were relegated straight back to the Conference North, they did reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first – and so far only – time since their reformation.

They did so thanks to a 2-1 victory over Basingstoke Town in a first round replay – with Gray tapping home the crucial second.

They bowed out to Steve Cotterill’s Bristol City in round two – losing in heart-breaking style to Kieran Agard’s stoppage-time strike.

Jason Oswell v York City (Feb 15, 2022 – Goal No.1,000)

The following years have been pretty testing for the Bucks in National League North – but they have continued to rack up their fair share of goals.

Danny Glover (No.700), Marcus Dinanga (No.800) and Steph Morley (No.900) have all brought up significant milestones before Oswell got the magic No.1,000 on Tuesday night in a 3-1 defeat at York City.