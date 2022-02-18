Fylde v Telford - Match preview

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden during warm up Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks, second-bottom of National League North, have lost three matches on the spin in a run that has stunted the progress previously made by Carden’s men in recent weeks.

But games come amid a daunting run of fixtures.

The three defeats have come against sides in the top half, with tomorrow’s hosts AFC Fylde, Tuesday’s foes Kettering and then leaders Gateshead all currently in the top seven.

Carden takes his side to the fourth-placed Coasters tomorrow, who started the season as one of the favourites for the title but have slipped to fourth. He was satisfied by the performance in an unlucky 1-0 defeat to high-flying Harriers last weekend, but frustrated with defeats in a 3-1 York reverse in midweek.

And the Bucks chief believes his side are not helping themselves through trying to ‘overplay’ with the football.

He said: “We’re trying to play and trying to pass the ball but at times we’re overdoing it.

“You see York, they pass the ball well and keep it but they knew when to put it in behind us and get up the pitch.

“Everything we did in the first half was to feet, we were all deep, facing our goal, in our own half, trying to play. We need to realise teams aren’t that bad they will allow you to play through them.

“And also even the better teams in the division are vulnerable when you put it over the top or down the side and make them run towards their own goal.”

Carden added: “Just because we’re second favourite in this spell of six games, 100 per cent, but that isn’t going to change too often after this run, where we’ve played Southport, Kiddy, York, Fylde, Kettering and Gateshead, after those, there won’t be too many occasions we’re favourites, so it doesn’t matter. It’s 11 v 11, a game of football.”