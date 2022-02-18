AFC Telford set for Mansfield and Nigel Clough talks on Keaton Ward loan with new signing close

Highly-rated Mansfield youngster Keaton Ward has played six times during a loan spell at AFC Telford. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Midfield creator Ward, 21, sees his initial one-month loan from the League Two club expire after Tuesday’s clash at Kettering Town.

He is expected to be involved in tomorrow’s trip to promotion-targeting AFC Fylde as Carden’s side look to end a run of three successive National League North defeats.

But Ward’s future at the New Bucks Head remains unclear with the Stags set to make a decision on his progress.

Ward has featured six times for Telford as part of Carden’s midfield. The Bucks boss revealed the relationship both he and assistant Carl Baker had with former Burton boss Clough helped bring the highly-rated youngster to the club.

Former Barnsley junior Ward could play a key role at Fylde tomorrow with fellow midfielder Liam Nolan – a loanee from the Coasters, managed by former Telford defender Jim Bentley – is not permitted to play against his parent club.

But the Bucks remain without injured trio Dom McHale, Zak Lilly and Kai Williams for the trip.

Defender Lilly is closest to a return, potentially for next Tuesday, with Williams further behind.

McHale has received results on a troublesome groin and pelvis injury, which have shown up a couple of ‘niggles’ in the area. McHale will undergo a strength test on the area to build up resistance, but Carden said better diagnosis will arrive when the midfielder returns to full training.