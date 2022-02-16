York City 3 Telford 1 - Report

Paul Carden Pic: Kieren Griffin

A lacklustre first half saw them two goals adrift by half-time, and even though Jason Oswell briefly pulled them back into the contest, recording the club’s 1000th league goal since reforming.

City soon replied to put the result beyond doubt at 3-1. Paul Carden made one change to the team that lost to Kidderminster Harriers, with Byron Moore replacing Patrick Jarrett.

The hosts, managed by former Shrewsbury Town manager John Askey, who was also a contender for the Bucks vacancy before Carden took the role, started the game positively.

The Bucks were unable to match their strong opening and they fell behind when Jack McKay lofted a lovely finish over Russ Griffiths.

The Bucks brightest moment came when Byron Moore crossed for Andre Wright to catch a volley which Pete Jameson turned away.

Just as it looked the Bucks would survive to half-time at 1-0, Wright’s poor pass in midfield conceded possession to Akil Wright who thumped a shot past Griffiths from 25 yards.

In the second half the pattern continued. Carden’s attacking substitutions did bring a glimmer of hope, and on 78 minutes substitute Jason Oswell headed in at the near post.