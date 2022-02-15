AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden happy with permanent deals

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) walking into dressing rooms at half time 1-0 down VS Southport. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Midfielder Lamine Sherif and Attacker Byron Moore were both included on the substitutes’ bench for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers.

And Carden stressed it was vital to put some building blocks in place, rather than continuing to rely on loanees.

“The main thing is that both of them are our own players now, and they’re not loans, and we need that,” he said.

Explaining the decision to sign another midfielder in former Accrington Stanley man Sherif, Carden added: “People might say ‘you’ve brought a midfielder in, and you’ve got midfielders’, but you’ve got to weigh up that we’ve got Liam (Nolan), who can’t play against his parent club (AFC Fylde), Keaton Ward’s loan is up shortly and we don’t know what’s going to be the outcome of that just yet, so while we have got midfielders, there’s potentially two out of next weekend’s game.

“Lamine is a really good player, a really good pedigree. He was at Leicester, went to Accrington, where he was unfortunate with an injury.

“I spoke to John Coleman (Accrington manager), who was really complimentary about him, and he’s just going to give us that business in midfield. He wants to get on the ball, make things happen.”