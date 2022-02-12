Defeat tough to take for AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) walking into dressing rooms at half time 1-0 down VS Southport. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks held Kidderminster until half time when Nathan Cameron put the visitors in front - and despite pressure in the second half the Bucks were unable to get over the line.

It means it is two defeats in a week following a loss to Southport in the week - but Carden was delighted with the improved display and he insisted if they can produce that regularly then they will win games.

He said: "It was a tough one to take. I didn't think we deserved to be a goal down at half time. Russ Griffiths hasn't had a lot to do.

"And at the other end of the pitch I thought we were unlucky not to come away with a point. It is small margins and I don't think anyone could say we didn't deserve it.

"If that is the benchmark of the division, then we can take confidence from it.

"If we play like that we will win football matches.