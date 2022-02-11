AFC Telford United Paul Carden looking for Bucks to bash the bookmakers

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) walking into dressing rooms at half time 1-0 down VS Southport. Pic: Kieren Griffin

National League North Harriers captured the hearts of the nation after pushing West Ham to the very wire twice in last weekend’s thrilling FA Cup fourth round tie.

And this time it is Carden’s Bucks who line up against the Aggborough men – who sit third, seven points off their top two rivals but with two games in hand due to Cup exploits.

Carden is aware the scale of the fixture and size of the task with Harriers set to bring a boosted following to the New Bucks Head.

The Telford chief described the contest as ‘massive’ but conceded Russ Penn’s visitors will go in as clear favourites against the second-bottom hosts.

Improving Telford had their progress checked in midweek as Liam Watson’s promotion-challenging Southport enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory. A relentless schedule has kicked into gear for the Bucks, who travel to York next Tuesday, the first of three midweek fixtures in a row.

“I’ve been banging the drum about how we need to give fans more to shout about,” Carden said.

“That is a massive game. Russ Penn’s got them flying, they were unlucky to go out of the FA Cup to West Ham.

“They’ve been flying in the league, we know it’s going to be a really tough game against a full-time side who are really maximising their status.

“We’ve got a tough job on our hands. The bookmakers will look at it and have Kiddy down as a cert.

“So there’s nothing better than defying the odds and upsetting the bookmakers and making them lose a few quid, so that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Kidderminster cantered to a victory in the reverse fixture when an out-of-sorts Telford, then managed by interim boss Dennis Greene, were turned over 3-0 at Aggborough by the hosts at a canter.

The Bucks will remain without Kai Williams and Zak Lilly (both ankle), while midfielder Dom McHale is set for another scan today on a troublesome groin problem.

Carden suggested the clash against Kidderminster is an opportunity for his players to prove they can mix it with some of the league’s best. Telford lose 4-1 at leaders Gateshead a few weeks ago.

“It is (a marker), when you question players and their belief in their own ability, if they are telling you what they think you want to hear then you can see through it because you see through the performance,” the manager added.

“They will all say they believe they are good enough to be in a top five side in the league, so that’s the challenge, to showcase what you’re about and pit your wits against one of the best sides in the league.”