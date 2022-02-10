Sean Evans gets first win as AFC Telford United Ladies boss

Shifnal v AFC Telford United

Goals in either half from Jaime Duggan and Katie Ryan for hosts Telford meant just a first West Midlands Division One North defeat in 10 for visitors Shifnal.

The clash took place at Telford’s TCAT venue, as opposed to Shifnal’s Acoustafoam Stadium, due to a late switch because of adverse weather.

And new hosts Telford took advantage of their home comforts as Sean Evans’ side responded well to two defeats in the new manager’s first two games in charge, including an 8-0 thrashing at Walsall Wood last time out.

The victory lifted the Bucks back into third above Port Vale and level on points with Shifnal, albeit with the considerable advantage of playing five more fixtures.

Boss Evans said: “The girls were unbelievable. We executed the game plan to perfection.

“I’m so proud of them all, it was a great response to what has happened in the last couple of weeks.”

The Bucks have moved to bolster their ranks with the signing of former Liverpool and Wolves player Courtnie Cassady.

Third versus fourth go head-to-head at TCAT on Sunday (2pm) as Telford welcome Vale, while Shifnal play host to second-bottom Coventry City.

Shifnal were also boosted last week, however, as key striker Jenna Boddison reaffirmed her commitment to the club by turning down an approach from leaders Salop.

Shifnal’s Danielle Jones said in the wake of the defeat: “I feel we can definitely bounce back after the loss. We’re not just a bunch of ladies who turn up to play football we’re a family and we just need to keep our heads up, reset our minds and refocus as a team and go again next week.”

And a rare defeat for title challengers Shifnal has handed the incentive to Shrewsbury, who opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table thanks to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Vale.

Top scorer Maddie Jones was back among the goals with a brace against the Staffordshire visitors.

Also on the scoresheet for Town was Libby Veitch, who struck the game’s opener following a fine run and substitute Paris Schofield with a late fourth.

Unbeaten Salop now boast a healthy lead ahead of their next league clash, at home to third-bottom Walsall on Sunday week.

Elsewhere, in the National Division One Midlands, Wem Tom slipped into the bottom three following a 3-0 defeat at second-placed Boldmere St Michaels.

Wem have an opportunity to respond instantly with another clash on Sunday but face another daunting prospect as they travel to Long Eaton United, who are third.

In the Welsh Adran League action, The New Saints Women finally return to competitive action following their two-month lay-off with a crucial clash at rivals Port Talbot at the foot of the Premier Division.

TNS are bottom with seven points, with Sunday’s hosts one place and two points clear.

They have been out of action since December due to a pause in action called by the Welsh FA due to rising Covid cases.