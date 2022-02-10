AFC Telford United's Dom McHale set for another scan

Dom McHale running through midfield being pressured by Chester players (Kieran Griffin)

The mystery issue has so far caused confusion for consultants as McHale remains a continued absence for Paul Carden’s side.

McHale, 25, has missed five games and last featured in the 1-1 draw at Chester on January 2.

Previous scan have been inconclusive for the former Manchester City man, who has been playing with discomfort for some months.

Carden reported that a hernia had previously been ruled out.

But Telford, who host FA Cup heroes Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday before a trip to York City’s new stadium next Tuesday, do not know the extent or severity of the mystery problem.