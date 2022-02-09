Paul Carden rues not making changes as AFC Telford lose to Southport

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) walking into dressing rooms at half time 1-0 down VS Southport. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Liam Watson's visitors ended the Bucks' three-match unbeaten run with a resounding 3-0 victory at the New Bucks Head as goals from set-plays proved the undoing for the hosts.

Carden, whose side remain second-bottom of National League North, revealed he was toying with making changes for the clash following the 0-0 draw at Curzon Ashton on Saturday but elected to go with an unchanged XI.

He said: "It was a disappointing result and performance.

"It's easy looking back, but it was in my mind 'shall I freshen it (the team) up?' But I thought no, the side has been playing well and been consistent.

"I kept it the same and probably in hindsight I should've changed it and freshened it up a little bit.

"We didn't look as sharp and as energetic as we have done in recent games. That told.

"We didn't handle Southport's threats, they'd never turn down an opportunity to deliver the ball, they're good at set-pieces. They are aggressive and attack every ball into the box and we didn't handle it.

"When I look at the other end of the pitch did we do enough to work their keeper? I think we had one really good chance, through Brayden Shaw in the first half. and then one through young Harry (Bower) in the second half when he came on, a little bit more composure and he might have squared the rebound for 2-1.

"I don't think it was a 3-0 scoreline game, but when we don't defend the box and get tight to people, make it harder to for them to score, you're going to be on the wrong end of the result when you're not working their keeper or penalty area."

Goals from Dylan Vassallo, in the first half, former Buck and star Port defender Doug Tharme just after the break and top scorer Jordan Archer condemned Telford, who could only name four substitutes due to injury absentees against Watson's promotion-chasers.

Carden continued: "Some players have got to take ownership and responsibility. To be honest for me the difference between the two sides was the performance of their keeper and performance of their main centre-half Doug Tharme, who has been gone to Blackpool but been loaned back.

"He held them together when they needed it and the keeper made easy work of what we had put into the box.