Paul Carden warns AFC Telford United to be wary of Southport response

AFC Telford Manager Paul Carden and Assistant manager Carl Baker Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks have earned seven points from a possible nine of late including three clean sheets while climbing off the foot of National League North.

They face a stern test at home to sixth-placed Southport tonight, managed by former Telford chief Liam Watson, a close ally of Carden’s. Southport have, however, seen a 15-game unbeaten run end with back-to-back defeats, including a heavy 5-0 reverse at Chester on Saturday.

Asked if Telford can take anything from that result, Carden said: “You can’t do – look at Bradford’s result (5-0 win) as well.

“If you go into it looking like ‘oh well they got beat so they’re going to get beat’ – it doesn’t work like that.

“Look at our result against Gateshead, and we bounce back against Darlington, you can’t look into it.

“Before the last game, Southport had been on an unbelievable run. We know how tough they are, Liam has them well drilled, playing a way that gets results.

“They’ve got good players all over the pitch, players who are being watched, players who’ve moved on but are back on loan, he’s got a good group.

“I’m pretty certain he’ll be desperate to get the points tonight to get them back at it, we’ve got to make sure we meet it head on and get at them as we’ve done every game as best we can.”

“We’ve certainly got to take this little run we’re on into that.”