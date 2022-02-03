Kai Williams sidelined for Telford

Kai Williams (AFC Telford United Striker) being chased by Darlington player.

Williams, 24, was withdrawn in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 success over Bradford Park Avenue, which made it back-to-back wins for Paul Carden’s resurgent Bucks.

The striker has impressed of late and played his part in Telford’s climb off the foot of National League North. He struck twice in the 5-0 demolition of Darlington to take his tally for the season to five.

But he could be sidelined for the rest of February due to soft tissue and ligament damage to his ankle.

Carden said: “He’s going to miss a significant period, three to four weeks possibly, which is disappointing.

“We’ve got players who can go into that position, so we’ll be looking at those first to see if they can take the baton on.”

The Bucks were already without creative star McHale last weekend due to an ongoing stomach issue. The former Manchester City youngster has been plagued by the problem for some time.

The manager added: “He has another scan this week, on a different area. He’s trained but still feeling it, they’ve ruled out a hernia but there’s something wrong there.”

Telford are on the road this weekend at Curzon Ashton, who are up to ninth after a couple of wins on the spin.