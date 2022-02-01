Notification Settings

Paul Carden: AFC Telford United ready to deliver

AFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden sensed his team were ready to deliver as they clambered out of the sole relegation place in National League North on Saturday.

Telford Physio Adam Paget and AFC Telford Manager Paul Carden walking in at half time.

The Bucks recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season – the second of those a 3-0 triumph over Bradford Park Avenue at the New Bucks Head on Saturday.

Avenue midfielder Dylan Mottley-Henry was sent off with less than 10 minutes on the clock and Telford dominated from there.

And Carden said: “From the warm-up, I could feel a result was coming. Their lad has been sent off for doing something stupid, which helped, but it’s only helped because of how we’ve performed.”

The boss added: “In the first half I felt we were trying to force it a little bit; once we got in at half-time and settled down, gave them some tweaks and instructions, I felt we had so much control. We scored some good goals, and we could have scored more.

“I felt we were too eager to try and make the advantage count, and it didn’t have to be that way.

“Our full-backs pushed on too soon and were denying space for our wide players, congesting the area on the edge of the box.

“We came in at half-time and addressed that; we told the full-backs to stay a little bit deeper, behind the ball, to allow us to pass out, move them and pull them about, then I felt we did that really well.”

