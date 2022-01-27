Adam Walker asked to leave AFC Teford United after dropping out of Paul Carden's side

Telford skipper Adam Walker in action during the Guiseley defeat - Pic:Kieren Griffin

Walker, 31, this week departed the New Bucks Head following a little over two seasons of the club, where of late he was captain under Gavin Cowan, Dennis Greene and Carden. He joined National League North rivals Leamington yesterday.

But the current boss has bolstered his ranks, particularly in midfield and Walker was left out of the side that lost 4-1 at Gateshead two Tuesdays ago and spoke to Carden two days later about his desire to find a new club.

Carden reiterated that he stated 'every player was available' upon his November appointment, with the Bucks toiling at the foot of the table.

"To be honest Walks came to see me last Thursday obviously disappointed at being left out," Carden said. "I'd been asked the question from a few managers in the league, I brought in some players and people would ask about Walks.

"Like I've said to everybody, everyone was available when I came in and unless I got improvements in those positions I wouldn't be letting anyone out.

"We got a few midfielders in and there was a couple more enquiries about Walks, he was left out, he wasn't happy. He expressed his wishes to leave.

"I get it, I totally get it, he doesn't want to sit around and be a sub. I was disappointed he did it after one game, but he said he knew what was coming.

"He was a captain, he didn't shirk any responsibility, so he goes with our wishes to do well."

The manager, whose side closed the gap on rivals with a stunning 5-0 win over Darlington on Saturday, added: "Until you start adding players you don't know affect that has on players in your squad.

"Others may see it as a challenge to get motivated, others may see it as a lift and their levels go up. That's what we need to do, keep improving.

"We were bottom of the league with two league wins all season, it's not like everybody's been ripping it up."

Carden's side welcome 17th-placed Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday in another key game. The manager says he will not place too much emphasis on Telford's next captain after goalkeeper Russ Griffiths took the armband last time out.

"I named Russ the captain, he's probably the most vocal in the dressing room," he added. "But I think we can over-emphasise it, we need as many leaders as we can get on the pitch. The fact someone's got an armband on doesn't mean we don't need everyone pulling together.