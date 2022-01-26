Gavin Cowan praises AFC Telford United for giving him managerial 'apprenticeship'

Gavin Cowan (AMA)

The ex Bucks and Shrewsbury Town defender Cowan took his first steps into management with the National League North club - leading them on a famous FA Trophy run in his first season before narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

His next two seasons were heavily hit by Covid - and after a rotten start to this season Cowan left the club by mutual consent with the Bucks hovering just above the drop zone.

Speaking on his new podcast In The Stiffs - alongside ex Salop team mates Dave Edwards Sam Aiston - Cowan revealed the club were suffering with a 'six figure debt' when he took over.

He believes had they been in a good position off the field he may not have landed the job - however he added his time at the club under difficult circumstances have served as an apprenticeship for his future managerial career.

Cowan, who runs his own coaching business called Crossbar Coaching, said: "I got the Telford job when they were in a really tough position - with a six figure debut.

"I'm still good friends with Andy Pryce the chairman, we left on good terms because we did a brilliant job there, and I don't think I would have got the job if they weren't in such a dire situation.

"Coming away from Telford - it was like an apprenticeship.

"They had six figures of debt and could have shut the doors. We had an unreal first year, got rid of a lot of debt and then had two pandemic seasons.

"I only planned to stay 12 months - and then I got a two year deal.

"It was a great apprenticeship."

Cowan has been out of management since departing the Bucks in 2021 - however he revealed he has turned down job offers in recent months to spend time away from the game.

But he is now ready to get back in the dugout.

He said: "I'm fortunate to have had offers.

"The last three years have taken up a lot of energy and I've spent time with my family.

"It's a new year and I am keeping my ears to the ground.

"I've got a few conversations this week - I am fortunate I've got my coaching business so I can be relatively selective."