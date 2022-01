AFC Telford United players celebrate - Kieran Griffin Photography

The Bucks returning to winning ways in superb fashion as they put five past the Quakers at the New Bucks Head.

Brendon Daniels opened the scoring from the spot just before the break - before Kai Williams doubled the lead seconds into the second period.

Mace Goodridge then fired in a quick fire brace to all but end the clash - before Williams fired home his second four minutes into stoppage time.