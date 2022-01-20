Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arlen Birch to remain on the Telford sidelines

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United full-back Arlen Birch has suffered a setback with an ongoing heel injury.

Arlen Birch Running through the midfield Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography
Arlen Birch Running through the midfield Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography

The troublesome problem has hindered Birch’s return campaign with the Bucks.

Birch, 25, has been limited to just nine National League North starts this season and has not featured in the last two games.

He has seen a specialist over the issue and is set to miss at least the next few games while the issue is further explored.

Birch was brought back to the New Bucks Head by former boss Gavin Cowan after turning out for league rivals Chorley.

Birch, who is from Whitchurch, will miss crunch upcoming home matches against Darlington and Bradford PA.

Loan signing Jordan Piggott filled in at right-back in Tuesday’s defeat at Gateshead, with Ross White the other contender on that flank.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News