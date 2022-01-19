Gateshead are best side I've seen – AFC Telford chief Paul Carden after defeat

Bucks boss Paul Carden, right, was left with much to mull over following last night's reverse in the north east. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Heed came from behind to sweep aside the visiting Bucks 4-1 as Carden's men returned to action following a Covid-enforced 16-day absence.

A much-changed Telford side featured four full debuts – Andre Wright, Liam Nolan, Brayden Shaw and Jordan Piggott – started strongly but were pegged back and fell behind by half-time. The hosts struck twice more after the break to climb top of National North.

Gateshead have been under the player-manager stewardship of former Newcastle and Wolves stopper Mike Williamson since 2019, having been demoted from the Premier division that year, and Carden was left impressed by what he saw.

"My thoughts are they are the best team in the division, not much has changed from last night in that regard," Carden said.

"We tried, we were 100 per cent wholehearted but it was in vain, it wasn't enough.

"They play a way which is good, clever, well-drilled, you can see they work on it. I watched them in the warm-up and you could see they set up to do that.

"That comes not only from good coaching and time to coach on the training ground, but also from intelligent players as well.

"From what I saw they had a lot of intelligent players, each of them understood their role and knew how to use the ball. There's a bit of a gulf of quality and ability to bring that out from the rest of the division.

"I've seen a lot of other clubs, top and bottom, and I do think they're a level above everything in the division."

Midfielder Mace Goodridge, another Telford recruit of Carden's, fired his first Bucks goal with an excellent strike two minutes in to hand the visitors a surprise lead – one they held for half an hour until Cedwyn Scott drew Gateshead level.

Paul Blackett slid in before the break to edge the hosts ahead before the same man struck again after the interval and substitute Macaulay Langstaff made it four.

Rock-bottom Telford, still five points adrift of safety, have won just one of their last 19 league games and just twice all season.

They turn their attention to huge back-to-back Saturday home fixtures against mid-table Darlington and fellow strugglers Bradford Park Avenue, the first of which Carden admits is a must-win game for his side.

Midfield duo Nolan and Shaw this week checked in from AFC Fylde and Connah's Quay, with particular optimism around the former's loan deal.