AFC Telford United loan midfielder Liam Nolan ahead of return to action at Gateshead

New Bucks loan signing Liam Nolan, left, in action against AFC Telford for former loan club Salford City. Pic: Mike Sheridan SPORT STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR 17/10/2015 Kidderminster Harriers V Southport FC. K: Callum Hassan V S: Liam Nolan.

The 27-year-old former Northern Ireland under-21 international has checked in at the New Bucks Head for the rest of the season.

Nolan, an experienced and powerful 6ft 3in central midfielder, is reunited with boss and fellow Liverpudlian Paul Carden, who signed him at Southport in 2015.

Former Everton and Crewe youngster Nolan can make his debut in tomorrow night's return to National North action at second-placed Gateshead.

After two seasons in the National League with Southport, some of which was under Carden, Nolan earned himself a move to League Two Accrington Stanley, where he played a prominent role as John Coleman’s men won the title.

He spent the 2019/20 curtailed season at FC Halifax in the National League before switching to Fylde in October 2020.

Nolan has made nine league appearances for the third-placed Coasters this season, four as a starter.

Carden has been keen to add more steel, physicality and experience to the spine of his team and Nolan is his latest in a raft of captures at the New Bucks Head as the boss focuses on lifting his side out of the mire.