Paul Carden: Jordan Piggott a useful Telford addition

By Nick Elwell

Paul Carden has backed ‘aggressive and versatile’ defender Jordan Piggott to prove a valuable addition at AFC Telford United.

Jordan Piggott (left)
Piggott, 22, checked in on a month’s loan from National League Solihull Moors as Carden’s third Bucks signing, following Mace Goodridge and Andre Wright. He could make his debut at Gateshead on Tuesday.

“Jordan played a few times at Solihull last season and people I’ve spoken to all commented on how well he did,” Carden said. “He had a spell on loan at Gloucester, played a handful of games but it was interrupted by injury.

“He’s a versatile defender, can play anywhere across the back four and as a holding midfielder. He’d give us not only that cover but extra defender we need, where we do need more which we’re working on.

“He’s an aggressive defender, not overly big, doesn’t come over as dominant, but is very competitive and aggressive in how he defends and we do need that.”

“He’s a welcome addition, a good lad, a good age and he wants to play.”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

