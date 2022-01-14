Paul Carden: Jordan Piggott a useful Telford addition

Jordan Piggott (left)

Piggott, 22, checked in on a month’s loan from National League Solihull Moors as Carden’s third Bucks signing, following Mace Goodridge and Andre Wright. He could make his debut at Gateshead on Tuesday.

“Jordan played a few times at Solihull last season and people I’ve spoken to all commented on how well he did,” Carden said. “He had a spell on loan at Gloucester, played a handful of games but it was interrupted by injury.

“He’s a versatile defender, can play anywhere across the back four and as a holding midfielder. He’d give us not only that cover but extra defender we need, where we do need more which we’re working on.

“He’s an aggressive defender, not overly big, doesn’t come over as dominant, but is very competitive and aggressive in how he defends and we do need that.”