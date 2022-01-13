Telford Ladies kick off the year in winning style

Cracking win

Chris Brown’s side recorded a 3-0 success at bottom side Wyrley Ladies to kickstart their 2022 in style.

First-half goals from Tania Prior and Abbie Baldwin put the Bucks in command in Staffordshire.

Jaime Duggan sealed the victory with a third just before the hour mark for high-flying Telford.

The victory moves them up to second in the West Midlands Division One North.

Telford are level on 20 points with county rivals Shifnal Town Ladies, but trail unbeaten Shifnal by a goal difference of 12 having crucial played three more matches.

Shifnal were due to play at Walsall Wood, but the fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Shrewsbury Town Women are third, a point behind the two sides, having played four games fewer than Telford and are also unbeaten.

Shifnal and Shrewsbury begin their 2022 with away fixtures on Sunday.

The former travel to Coventry City, who sit second-bottom of the division. Shrewsbury are on the road at rock-bottom Wyrley.

Shrewsbury blew off the festive cobwebs with a 2-1 victory over Adran Premier side The New Saints Ladies. Maddie Jones struck the winner as Salop fought back.