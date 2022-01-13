Alex Denny: TNS moving in right direction

Ex-Everton youngster Denny said: “I’m really excited, I know Gary Brabin (sporting director) from my Everton days, he coached me at under-16s, I always thought very highly of him.

“The manager gave me a call and talked me through the plans and ambition, it seems like TNS are going in the right direction and obviously the lads have got them in a great position to kick on and push for that title.” “I’m a modern holding midfielder, I like to get on the ball, break lines, switch play, but I’m not afraid to put a tackle in, I’m quite combative.” TNS return to action at Cardiff Met on February 12.