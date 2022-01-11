New date for AFC Telford United's Covid hit clash with Southport

New Bucks Head (AMA)

Paul Carden's men were due to face the Sandgrounders on Saturday - before welcoming Curzon Ashton to the New Bucks Head this evening.

However, due to positive cases in the Bucks camp the double header was postponed.

The re-arranged Southport clash will now take place on February 8 - with a new date still to be confirmed for the visit of the Nash.

The club have also announced that their trip to York City will now take place on Tuesday February 15, after the original fixture was postponed due to the home side's progression in the FA Trophy.

Elsewhere, young goalkeeper George Scott has had his loan spell at Midlands Premier Division side Shifnal Town extended until the end of the season.

Scott joined Town on loan in September before his stay was extended until January.