Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United capture defender Jordan Piggott on short term loan

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United have bolstered their defence with the short-term loan signing of Jordan Piggott from Solihull Moors.

Jordan Piggott in action for Halesowen Town.
Jordan Piggott in action for Halesowen Town.

The 22-year-old centre-half joins the Bucks from the National League outfit for a month – with the option to extend beyond that.

The youngster began his career at West Bromwich Albion and was a product of the Baggies' academy.

Following his release from Albion in 2017, he penned a contract at Dundee - making his debut for the club in 2018.

After a loan spell at East Fife, Piggott joined Cymru Premier side Bangor City - before returning to the West Midlands with Alvechurch.

In recent seasons he has gone on to play for Halesowen Town, Sutton Coldfield and the Moors, and last season he spent time on loan at Gloucester City.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News