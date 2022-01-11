AFC Telford United capture defender Jordan Piggott on short term loan

The 22-year-old centre-half joins the Bucks from the National League outfit for a month – with the option to extend beyond that.
The youngster began his career at West Bromwich Albion and was a product of the Baggies' academy.
Following his release from Albion in 2017, he penned a contract at Dundee - making his debut for the club in 2018.
After a loan spell at East Fife, Piggott joined Cymru Premier side Bangor City - before returning to the West Midlands with Alvechurch.
In recent seasons he has gone on to play for Halesowen Town, Sutton Coldfield and the Moors, and last season he spent time on loan at Gloucester City.