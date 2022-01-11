AFC Telford United capture defender Jordan Piggott on short term loan

Jordan Piggott in action for Halesowen Town.

The 22-year-old centre-half joins the Bucks from the National League outfit for a month – with the option to extend beyond that.

The youngster began his career at West Bromwich Albion and was a product of the Baggies' academy.

Following his release from Albion in 2017, he penned a contract at Dundee - making his debut for the club in 2018.

After a loan spell at East Fife, Piggott joined Cymru Premier side Bangor City - before returning to the West Midlands with Alvechurch.