AFC Telford United in talks with West Brom to extend Saul Shotton loan deal

Saul Shotton (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Shotton, a highly-rated prospect at The Hawthorns, was brought to Telford by interim boss Dennis Greene after previously being courted by Gavin Cowan.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Bury and Stoke, signed an initial loan deal until January and has been a regular for Paul Carden, making nine appearances in all competitions.

Left-footed Shotton has given the left side of Bucks’ back three a balance. Carden said talks on his future will take place.