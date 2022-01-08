AFC Telford United in talks with West Brom to extend Saul Shotton loan deal

Shotton, a highly-rated prospect at The Hawthorns, was brought to Telford by interim boss Dennis Greene after previously being courted by Gavin Cowan.
The 21-year-old, formerly of Bury and Stoke, signed an initial loan deal until January and has been a regular for Paul Carden, making nine appearances in all competitions.
Left-footed Shotton has given the left side of Bucks’ back three a balance. Carden said talks on his future will take place.
Telford’s scheduled home National League North fixtures against Southport today and Curzon Ashton on Tuesday have been postponed due to a Covid-19 issue affecting six players in the Bucks squad.